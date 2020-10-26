North Alabama volleyball teams prepare for state title runs

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 26, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 4:49 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven volleyball teams from north Alabama will compete in Birmingham this week in the AHSAA state tournament. All matches will be played at either the Birmingham CrossPlex or nearby Bill Harris Arena.

Quarterfinals begin on Tuesday and Wednesday depending on team classification. Semi-finals will be played during Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon following quarterfinal play.

Fans wishing to attend the games can purchase tickets online from GoFan on the AHSAA website.

TUESDAY QUARTERFINALS

Quaterfinal games involving north Alabama teams.
WEDNESDAY QUARTERFINALS

Quarterfinal games involving north Alabama teams on Wednesday.
WAFF 48 Sports Director Carl Prather will have coverage from Birmingham as our north Alabama teams play for a chance at a state championship.

