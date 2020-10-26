Morgan County School Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County School Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 Monday afternoon.
According to a school official, Elliott went to the doctor for what he thought was a sinus infection and was tested as a precaution. That test came back positive.
According to the statement from a school official, Elliott is not having any other symptoms other than the sinus infection. He says he will self-quarantine and be working from home for 10 days.
Elliott expects to return to the office on November 6.
