Morgan County School Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19
Morgan County School Board Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. (Source: Morgan County School Board)
By Anna Mahan | October 26, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 6:45 PM

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County School Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

According to a school official, Elliott went to the doctor for what he thought was a sinus infection and was tested as a precaution. That test came back positive.

According to the statement from a school official, Elliott is not having any other symptoms other than the sinus infection. He says he will self-quarantine and be working from home for 10 days.

Elliott expects to return to the office on November 6.

