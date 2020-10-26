Major repairs needed at Serenity Apartments; residents likely to be displaced for 2-3 weeks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two to three weeks, that’s the earliest a south Huntsville apartment building is expected to invite its residents back.
The city’s communication director tells us that’s because water was getting into the electrical units.
Angela Brown, who lives in building 2022 is one of dozens of displaced residents.
She tells us the apartment management company set her up with a room at the Double Tree Suites off the Parkway. Brown says she moved into Serenity Apartments two years ago. She also mentioned two weeks after she moved in, a section of her ceiling caved in.
Brown says it went unfilled for at least a month.
The city’s communication director tells us the inspector deemed over 30 units unlivable last Thursday.
One of those units is Brown’s.
We’re told the city’s inspector found considerable water damage and many plumbing issues in the building. Brown says on top of leaking in her apartment, she’s battled many bugs.
“I had this massive swarm of roaches. One of them got into the TV one day and I was watching TV and it just crawled across the screen. I know that management teams have been changed around a lot there. I’d like when a new team comes in that they actually inspect everything and make sure it’s up to code,” Brown said.
The city’s community development department also says the apartment has committed to providing housing for other displaced residents like Brown.
We’ve tried reaching the property management company for a comment but have not heard back.
The city says it will be at least two weeks until the building is allowed to be occupied again.
