Local church offers voters free rides to the polls

By Anna Mahan | October 26, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 4:59 PM

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Need a ride to the polls on November 3rd? Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church of New Market is offering free transportation to the polls for people living in Precinct 80 (County Commissioner District 1 Office) on National Election Day.

The van will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on this day.

There are two pickup locations:

  • Petty’s Place on 136 Petty Street
  • M & M convenience store, 323 Butler Rd. (at the corner of Butler and Arnold Road)

For more information, please contact church at 256-379-3250

