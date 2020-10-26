Local church offers voters free rides to the polls

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Need a ride to the polls on November 3rd? Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church of New Market is offering free transportation to the polls for people living in Precinct 80 (County Commissioner District 1 Office) on National Election Day.
The van will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on this day.
There are two pickup locations:
- Petty’s Place on 136 Petty Street
- M & M convenience store, 323 Butler Rd. (at the corner of Butler and Arnold Road)
For more information, please contact church at 256-379-3250
