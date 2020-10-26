Lawrence County High School transitions to remote learning due to staffing issues

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 26, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 11:48 AM

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Monday, Lawrence County High school students will transition to virtual learning.

Students will be learning online for two weeks due to staffing issues. There are options available if your child doesn’t have access to wi-fi. These include parking wi-fi equipped buses throughout Moulton and allowing students do their work in the schools parking lot.

Starting Wednesday parents will be able to pick up meals for their students.

LCHS will transition to remote learning tomorrow, Monday, October 26th through November 6th due to staffing issues....

