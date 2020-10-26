Kailos Genetics launches Assure Sentinel, COVID-19 testing for safe workplaces

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After months of planning, Kailos Genetics has launched Assure Sentinel, a workplace viral suppression program that tests organizations for COVID-19 on a frequent and recurring basis.
As we’ve learned over the past six months, slowing the spread of COVID-19 is vital to keeping our businesses and schools open and one way to do that is by routinely screening individuals in specific groups.
“Our thoughts were that if you are going to try to create a safe environment at a workplace or a school or some place you are frequently at, you need to do several things: Wear a mask, be socially distanced, and then be tested on a regular basis,” said Troy Moore, the Chief Scientific Officer for Kailos Genetics.
What makes this new testing system so unique is that it’s painless and efficient.
“Nobody wants to be tested every few days if they have to be probed and there is discomfort involved,” Moore said.
Instead of the nasal swab, this test is like using mouthwash. You simply swish and gargle with a small amount of saline, then spit it back in the tube you were given.
“It has a barcode on it so when you send it back in it’s associated with your information,” Moore said.
Moore says his team has been working with UAB to collect samples to prove this method aligns with the nasal swabs and that it can be used effectively.
“The nasopharyngeal swab is still the gold standard,” Moore said. “So we needed to show with real data that one could collect from the nose and also that one could collect from the oral cavities...and just a couple weeks ago, the first FDA emergency use authorization was granted for a saline rinse.”
The cost of this testing method is relatively inexpensive, but prices will vary depending on each company’s exposure risks, testing requirements and budget.
“Obviously if you are in the restaurant industry that’s one thing, if you are all locked away in different offices in the building, that’s a different exposure level," Moore said. "And so all that and other factors will go into the model to say here’s how often we believe you should be tested and here’s how many people at a time we should be testing. And does that align with your budget.”
In this new partnership, Huntsville Hospital staff will administer the tests, collect samples and send them to Kailos to be tested. After that, the hospital will provide each patient with their results.
