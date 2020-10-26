Jackson County leaders break ground on innovation and career academy

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County will soon be home to a brand new career innovation academy.
A groundbreaking was held for the building Friday in the Industrial Park in Hollywood.
The goal is for the academy to be a one-stop-shop for residents to be able to get hands-on training in various fields that aren’t offered anywhere else in the county.
“It’s going to give students an opportunity to be on a level playing field with students in our surrounding areas where they might not normally have that opportunity based on the size of our schools and the amount of teachers,” said Kevin Dukes, superintendent of Jackson County Schools.
The career center will offer a wide variety of opportunities, from music, to cyber security, to culinary courses.
It is expected to be ready for enrollment by fall 2022.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.