Huntsville City Schools resumes 5 days a week in-person schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School students can now spend five days a week in the classroom for the first time since the pandemic began.
This is a big change, and good news for many parents.
Monday kicks off the second nine-week period of the school year.
Employees who work at the district office say about 70 percent of students signed up for traditional learning. All of the students who want to remain virtual are doing so.
Employees say safety measures are in place with plexiglass shields at desks that are social distanced. Students are still required to wear masks.
For the past six weeks, all of the traditional students we’re on a staggered schedule. Since things went well, the school district felt it’s time to expand and truly be traditional.
Its one of the last school districts in North Alabama to open back up five days a week.
“We examined the number of COVID cases present. We examined the number of individuals in quarantine at the campuses, we also monitored the number of staff members in quarantine at a campus,” said chief communication officer Craig Williams.
Employees at the Huntsville City School district will continue to monitor their COVID numbers to make sure your children are safe, while they learn in the classroom.
