Gas leak at Lindsay Lane in Athens; Expect traffic delays

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews are responding to a gas leak at Lindsay Lane in Athens.
A gas leak was reported around 4:30 p.m. Monday at Lindsay Lane between Yorkshire and Pepper Road. Athens Gas Manager Steve Carter said roads could be closed until around 8 p.m. Monday.
Motorists should expect delays and are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Crews are coordinating with underground utilities, including underground communications, and working to close off the leak.
The cause of the gas leak is still unknown and authorities say there is no need to evacuate at this time.
