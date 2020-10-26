Four arrested in major theft, drug ring in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were arrested in connection to what the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is calling one of the biggest property recovery missions in 20 years.
On October 26, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Special Response Team(SRT) and the CCSO Investigators arrested four individuals in the Holly Pond area on various charges.
SUSPECTS AND CHARGES:
- Ronald Eric Bevington, 52 years old of Holly Pond for Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia￼ and numerous warrants.
- Merlin Eugene Thomas, 38 of Holly Pond, Unlawful Possession of Control Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia￼ and an FTA warrant.
- Janissa Carolyn Dover, 27 of Cullman for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia￼.
- Shaina Michelle Rajput, 36 of Hanceville for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia￼ and numerous FTA warrants.
SRT deputies and CCSO Investigators conducted a search warrant on a residence on County Road in the Holly Pond Community and located four individuals.
Investigators say Bevington, the fourth suspect, fled on foot and was located after a three mile track by K9 Deputy Copper. The other three suspects were arrested at the scene.
After a search of the residence and property, deputies and investigators located 40 grams of meth, $5,300 in cash, stolen guns, trailers, guitars, tools, TVs, tablets, and other items.
“This is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, property recoveries we have had here at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office during my twenty years here," said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “No one dislikes thieves more than we do, and it’s our goal to locate the owners and return as much of this stolen property as we can. I am also glad our deputies were able to arrest these four individuals and also seize these drugs and recover this property in a safe manner.”
All suspects are currently in the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center being held without bond.
If a person believes any of the stolen items in the pictures are their items please call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division.
Other charges maybe pending as the investigation continues.
