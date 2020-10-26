Dry, warm today before midweek rain from the tropics

Happy Monday! After a wet and gloomy weekend, we are in for a drier start to the workweek.
Skies are still cloudy out there across the Valley this morning but at least it is dry. We are waking up to temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s with more of that humidity in the air. Monday will be a dry and mild one for much of the Tennessee Valley as we expect high temperatures to be just around normal in the low to mid 70s. Wind from the east northeast will stay calm as well, around 5 mph. There may a peak of sunshine, but that isn’t too likely today. Tuesday will be similar with a few peaks of sunshine, but also clouds and temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. However, there may be a few areas of showers that push in from the south as we move into the afternoon.
Tropical Storm Zeta has formed in the Caribbean and will move through the Gulf as we go through the week. This looks to make landfall along the LA/MS Gulf Coast later in the week, more likely sometime Wednesday. That means we will see more tropical moisture across the Tennessee Valley later this week. Rainfall totals will be dependent on the path, but some areas could see an inch or more. Keep checking back for the latest data as we get closer. From there we will clear out and cool down, with Halloween looking gorgeous, but cool, with sunshine and the low to mid 60s.
