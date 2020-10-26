Dry, warm today before midweek rain from the tropics

Skies are still cloudy out there across the Valley this morning but at least it is dry. We are waking up to temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s with more of that humidity in the air. Monday will be a dry and mild one for much of the Tennessee Valley as we expect high temperatures to be just around normal in the low to mid 70s. Wind from the east northeast will stay calm as well, around 5 mph. There may a peak of sunshine, but that isn’t too likely today. Tuesday will be similar with a few peaks of sunshine, but also clouds and temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. However, there may be a few areas of showers that push in from the south as we move into the afternoon.