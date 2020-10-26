Dekalb and Jackson counties see spikes in cases, as statewide hospitalizations trend upward

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A second spike in COVID-19 cases this fall has always been something doctors and health officials have warned us about.
Now, the data shows it might be starting across Alabama. Statewide, hospitalizations are at 922, with 97 hospitals reporting, this is the highest number we have seen since Sept. 2.
Also, don’t forget that hospitalizations are what’s called a “lagging indicator, meaning as case numbers go up, hospitalizations follow about 7-10 days later.
Here in the Tennessee Valley, we’re seeing cases spike back up in Dekalb and Jackson counties.
Dekalb County has seen nearly 530 new confirmed cases in the last two weeks along with 5 new deaths.
In the last two weeks, Jackson County has seen almost 300 cases, with around 162 of those coming in the last week.
Another important stat to look at is the 7-day and 14-day rolling averages, this shows what your average daily case count has been with data from the week or two weeks.
Right now, the 7-day average for both Dekalb and Jackson is the highest since August.
At the beginning of October, the 7-day average In Jackson County was about 11 and in Dekalb County it was around 12. Now, as of Sunday, Jackson County is averaging more than 23 cases day and Dekalb County is sitting at 38 cases over the 7-day time frame.
You can take that a step further and look at 7-day averages per 100,000 people, a category that accounts for the differing population size of each county. Jackson County is averaging 44 cases a day with Dekalb County averaging 54 cases.
One category showing some alarming numbers right now is percent positive, which is what percent of the tests are coming back positive in any given county. It’s best here to use the 14-day average percent positive to make up for any blips in the data.
In Jackson County, the average percent positive over the last two weeks is 27.8%, and in Dekalb County it’s 37.8%. This is actually the highest these numbers have ever been in each county. Statewide, the percent positive is around 20%
If you want to see the numbers directly from the Alabama Department of Public Health you can check out their COVID-19 Dashboard. If you want a more indepth look at coronavirus numbers and statistics from across the state, you can check out the BamaTracker website.
