Decatur-Morgan Hospital hits new high in COVID-19 patients

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the month of October, Morgan County has seen a consistent rise in positive COVID-19 cases, including a spike in hospitalizations.
Decatur-Morgan Hospital currently has more positive COVID-19 patients than ever before.
Hospital President Kelli Powers says they had 39 positive COVID-19 patients over the weekend, in addition to a full intensive care unit.
Powers says she’s concerned due to a new trend in patients.
“The amount of young people sort of lets me think that maybe people are out and about more than they should be. Not social distancing, not wearing masks. I guess that’s my biggest concern," Powers explained.
During the first peak of COVID-19 in Alabama, the hospital saw a peak of 34 COVID-19 patients.
Powers says another concern of hers is the full intensive care unit.
She’s seeing more and more sick patients, which has hospital administrators considering a quick expansion of beds.
“We do have a surge bed where we can create 8 more ICU beds and can use our emergency room to do that," Powers said.
Powers says they’re still working to open the specialized COVID-19 unit at the hospital’s Parkway location.
That new unit is set to open sometime in November.
Hospital administrators are counting on the public to decrease community spread by wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
