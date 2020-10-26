Decatur investigators arrest 3 on marijuana charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man and two Decatur residents were arrested on marijuana charges last Thursday.
On October 22, investigators with the Decatur Police Department made contact with Alexander Johnson, Shunetta Garth and Joseph Chapman on 7th Ave NW.
Johnson, age 45 of Huntsville, was found to have active felony warrants with the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office. Johnson was additionally found to be in possession of a quantity of synthetic marijuana.
Garth, age 40 of Decatur, and Chapman, age 22 of Decatur) were found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana.
All three suspects were booked into Morgan County Jail on the following charges:
- Alexander Johnson - unlawful possession of a controlled substance in lieu of a $1,000 bond.
- Shunetta Garth - unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree in lieu of a $300 bond.
- Joseph Chapman - unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree in lieu of a $300 bond.
