Alabama’s Senators weigh in on potential confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happening today on Capitol Hill, the Senate will hold the final vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Just a month ago, President Donald Trump nominated Barrett to fill the seat left by late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democrats continue to push the same message they have since Barrett’s nomination, which is that it shouldn’t have happened until after the November election.
On Sunday, the senate held it’s final procedural vote to move Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination forward but ultimately, this stall tactic did not have the votes to succeed. Judge Barrett’s final confirmation to the Supreme Court will be voted on this evening.
Alabama Senator Richard Shelby voted yes.
Senator Doug Jones voted no.
Senator Shelby met with the judge about a month ago and has had glowing praise for her since. Shelby says she is exceptionally qualified and has a deep commitment to the constitution.
In contrast, Senator Jones initially said he wouldn’t support anyone who was nominated before the election. After Judge Barrett was named, Jones told supporters she was, “a torpedo being fired to blow up the affordable care act."
Barrett currently serves as a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
