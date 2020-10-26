Alabama Robotics Technology Park expanding in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A new multi-million dollar facility will be added on to the Alabama Robotics Technology Park.
The new 7,000-square-foot, $2.3 million expansion was approved by state legislatures during the spring legislative session, according to our partners at the Decatur Daily.
The three phase training center in Decatur has actually run out of space for new students. Right now, Executive Director Ed Castile said there is a waiting list for students wanting to get in right now.
The center has more than $45 million worth of the latest robotics and automation equipment and is getting attention from students all over the state. Employees of Alabama companies get free hands-on training in robotics maintenance.
State Sen. Arthur Orr said he is happy to see the training center doing so well that it needs to expand, he said this shows the high demand for workers skilled in advanced manufacturing technologies and robotics.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the success of the park is great timing, especially with Mazda Toyota bringing in more jobs to the area.
Castile said a contractor is ready to start building the addition on the back of the center. Additional parking will also be added.
For more on this story, check out the Decatur Daily.
