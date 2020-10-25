Voting registration efforts in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Madison County, public voting efforts are well underway.
Volunteers with I Vote Madison were at the Madison Library on Saturday helping community members with absentee ballots and general election information.
WAFF caught up with a couple volunteers who say knowing the deadlines and where to submit your ballots is vital.
“They do have until the day before the election to turn their ballot in to the court house in person,” said Tara Bailey with I Vote Madison. “So they can go inside of the courthouse after that. Thursday’s the last day to drop off curbside.”
To double check your polling location, you can visit the Alabama Votes website.
