TN Valley communities join in on Drug Take Back Initiative

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, communities in the Tennessee Valley took part in a nationwide Drug Take Back initiative.
Volunteers filled garbage bags with nearly 600 pounds of medications.
Specifically, volunteers in Muscle Shoals collected more than 100 pounds of medication.
The goal of the DEAs program is to combat the abuse or misuse of potentially dangerous medicines that have expired or are no longer needed.
They’re officially off the streets and out of our water system.
