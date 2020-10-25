Payton’s Pick: raccoons sneak into bank!

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (WAFF) - This Payton’s Pick might not initially sound like a Payton’s Pick, but just wait for it...
Two masked intruders broke into a California bank, but the culprits aren’t exactly who you might think - they’re raccoons! Rescue staff spent about 10 minutes chasing them before safely getting them to leave. It’s suspected the raccoons got onto the roof, crawled into the air ducts and then fell through the ceiling tiles.
No humans or raccoons were injured, and the masked bandits were let go with a warning.
