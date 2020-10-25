Land Trust Fundraiser: conservation, recreation and education funding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Covering your community where one North Alabama organization had their first fundraiser in months.
The Land Trust of North Alabama set a goal of $15,000 dollars for their fundraiser on Saturday.
The money will go towards their mission: conservation, recreation and education.
Organizers we spoke with say they rely on fundraisers to preserve natural spaces across North Alabama.
“Like a lot of non profits we’ve had to adapt our events and fundraising efforts this year in response to the pandemic and changes there," said Melanie Nanson with the Land Trust of North Alabama. "So this was an effort to have a safe gathering, we’re bringing the community together to support a great mission.”
Yesterday’s virtual auction was 12 hours long.
It wasn’t all virtual, though.
They had a variety of events throughout the day at Mid City, ending the night with a firework show.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.