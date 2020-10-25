Gloomy Sunday with mild overnight temps

Finally back to average today, but still trending warm for those overnight temperatures.
Once again we will be talking about fog and a little bit of mist left over as we head into the evening hours. Lows will linger in the upper 50s and 60s tonight.
A stray shower cant be ruled out for your Monday, but overall the start to your workweek looks dry and cloudy. Highs will begin to creep back into the upper 70s going into Tuesday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Zeta, expected to become Hurricane Zeta by early next week, may bring some heavier rainfall to Alabama, and the Tennessee Valley. A lot is currently being estimated, but we are ranging in the 1″-3″ category for rain totals by the end of the week.
We will dry up by the end of the week and see average temperatures return to the forecast, just in time for Halloween.
The extended forecast is looking slightly cooler, with temperatures headed into November in the 60s and 70s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.