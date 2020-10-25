Cloudy, foggy and some drizzle to start the day

Areas of dense fog will linger through mid-morning with pockets of light drizzle.
Skies will stay cloudy into the afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine by late afternoon, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Another cloudy and foggy night is expected with overnight lows in the upper 50s. A pleasant start to the work week is expected with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday with above average high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
We will be closely tracking Tropical Storm Zeta over the next few days as it is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm in the Northern Gulf of Mexico sometime Wednesday night into Thursday. You can also track these tropical systems on your WAFF 48 Weather App. Periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms associated with Zeta will move into the Tennessee Valley by Wednesday afternoon and will stick around through Thursday evening. Locally heavy rainfall over three inches may be possible in spots and isolated flash flooding could be an issue, please keep checking back for the latest forecast.
Showers will rapidly depart the area by Friday leaving us much cooler and drier with highs in the middle 60s. Right now, Halloween looks great with highs in the middle 60s and plenty of sunshine.
