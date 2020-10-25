Cloudy, foggy and some drizzle to start the day

We will be closely tracking Tropical Storm Zeta over the next few days as it is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm in the Northern Gulf of Mexico sometime Wednesday night into Thursday. You can also track these tropical systems on your WAFF 48 Weather App. Periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms associated with Zeta will move into the Tennessee Valley by Wednesday afternoon and will stick around through Thursday evening. Locally heavy rainfall over three inches may be possible in spots and isolated flash flooding could be an issue, please keep checking back for the latest forecast.