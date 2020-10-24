Tide Roll Over Vols, Lose Waddle to Injury in Win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some things change, some remain the same in College Football. 2nd ranked Alabama won convincingly over rival Tennessee 48-17, the programs 14th straight win in the series.
The game was overshadowed by the loss of All-SEC performer Jaylen Waddle. Waddle injured his ankle on the opening kickoff of the game. It’s expected that he will miss the remainder of the season.
“Really a sad time for me and for Jaylen Waddle and his family,” Nick Saban said after the game. “He has a very similar injury to what Kenyan Drake had. It’s a high ankle sprain and fracture, and they will probably have to do surgery on him. Guys a great player, a good teammate, he’s an exciting player to watch. Hate it that people in College Football can’t see a great player the rest of this season.”
The Alabama Wide receivers picked up the slack left by Waddle. Sophomore John Metchie III hauled in seven receptions for 151 yards.
“It was tough” Metchie III said after the game. “Of course, it’s tough hearing that when the games going on and having to hear one of your brothers went down. But I think we responded well, but the main thing we’re focusing on is the next play at hand.”
Alabama (5-0 overall), will host Mississippi State Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6PM CT.
