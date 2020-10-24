Still seeing showers off to our east for your Saturday evening

Scattered rain is still stretched across our east and southeast, as what’s left of a cold front moves out of the Valley.
Showers will continue along I-59 as we go into the later evening tonight, but ease up as they head towards Georgia. Overnight into Sunday, is when rain looks to be officially out of the Tennessee Valley.
Overnight temperatures will hold fairly steady thanks to the heavy cloud coverage and rain, and remain in the middle and upper 50s to start off your Sunday morning.
As this rain filters out, we can expect some fog to roll in and create some visibility issues late this evening and into your early Sunday morning.
Highs for the last of your weekend, Sunday, look to be seasonal and in the lower 70s.
Although gloomy, Sunday will be better overall because that dreary rain is finally out of here. Unfortunately though, rain will not stay away for long.
Your extended forecast shows more showers and a few thunderstorms likely to move back in by the middle and later parts of next week. With it, it looks to bring a couple inches worth of more rain. The good news of the extended forecast is, temperatures look to return to average with Halloween looking dry and sunny.
