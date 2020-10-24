Rain showers to start the day Saturday

Skies stay mostly cloudy to overcast with highs staying in the middle 60s with a light northerly wind. Areas of patchy but dense fog will develop overnight with lows in the middle 50s. Sunday will be a drier day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs will be seasonal in the lower 70s. The work week will start off on a dry note with highs in the middle 70s and partly cloudy skies.