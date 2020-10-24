Rain showers to start the day Saturday

A cold front continues to slowly move through the Tennessee Valley bringing scattered rain showers and isolated thunder through the morning hours, rain showers will become more isolated through the late afternoon.
Skies stay mostly cloudy to overcast with highs staying in the middle 60s with a light northerly wind. Areas of patchy but dense fog will develop overnight with lows in the middle 50s. Sunday will be a drier day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs will be seasonal in the lower 70s. The work week will start off on a dry note with highs in the middle 70s and partly cloudy skies.
We are tracking another front that will move through Wednesday into Thursday bringing additional chances for rain showers and thunderstorms, rainfall could be heavy at times.
Temps will cool into the 60s by the end of the week with Halloween looking cooler and dry for now.
