Nix, Williams Deliver Game Winning Drive, Outlast Ole Miss 35-28

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Find a way to win. On a rainy Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Mississippi, Auburn came from behind to beat Ole Miss 35-28. Bo Nix connected with Wide Receiver Seth Williams for a 42 yard Touchdown to give the Tigers the go ahead score.
A week after Bo Nix struggled against South Carolina, the sophmore responded with a 238 yard, 1 TD outing.
“He responded like a champion. he came back, fought his tail off and we protected the football,” Auburn head Coach Gus Malzahn said after the game. “And when you protect the football, especially on the road, you got a real good chance of winning.”
“(We) Got things going early on offense, got the ground game going and that opened up big passes,” Bo Nix said. “And we just made plays when we had to, and we never quit fighting. We just picked each other up, and this week we went at it like any other week and we focused on the task at hand and worried about Ole Miss.”
Seth Williams added 134 yards receiving and the go ahead Touchdown, while true freshman Tank Bigsby added 129 yards rushing and a Touchdown. Bigsby becomes the first Auburn player to do so since Kerryon Johnson in 2017. Bigsby is the first Auburn freshman with three 100-yard rushing games since JaTarvious Whitlow in 2018, and only the third Auburn freshman ever with three 100-yard rushing games against SEC competition; others were Bo Jackson (1982) and Michael Dyer (2010).
Auburn returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday to face LSU.
