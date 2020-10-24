New jobs coming to the Florence

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Some 130 jobs are coming to the Shoals.
The Shoals Industrial Development Committee approved $327,000 for an industrial project. The name of the company has not been released yet. The plan is for the business to join the Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Park. The money comes from the Shoals Economic Development Fund.
The development committee also approved a project to build a retention pond in the industrial park. The pond will help alleviate flooding issues.
