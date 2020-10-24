Morgan County residents took advantage of in-person absentee voting on Saturday

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - There are 10 days until the presidential election.
More than 145,000 absentee ballots have been sent in already in Alabama.
Saturday, hundreds of people took advantage of the opportunity to vote absentee in person at the Morgan County Courthouse.
Not even the rain and colder weather stopped hundreds of people to spend time today and vote at the courthouse.
“This is the way democracy is supposed to work right?”
Thankful he was able to cast his absentee vote for the first time ever on a Saturday, Claude Rector said today’s opportunity made a big difference.
“I have a brother who’s suffering from cancer and he lives Tennessee so I will be out of town. This gives me an opportunity to cast my vote which I am delighted to do,” said Rector.
Some voters waited in line for more than an hour but they said it was worth it to mark the ballot for the person they believe is best to run this country.
“I’ve been voting ever since I’ve been able to vote and this one is more important than any other election we’ve had,” said Annie Ruth Harris.
The polls were open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dozens of people poured into the courthouse, even first-time voter Marylocke Wise.
“At Auburn, we’ve been kind of watching the debates so this time we actually know what’s going on so it’s just exciting to actually get to do it,” said Wise.
If you want to vote absentee you still have 5 days to request a ballot.
