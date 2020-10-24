Decatur woman found guilty of murder

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman is found guilty of murder in her husband’s 2016 death.
Michelle Owens is charged with murdering her husband Eddie Owens. The crime happened June 2016.
A judge ordered a mental evaluation after her arrest. The judge later determined Owens is competent to stand trial. Our news partners at The Decatur Daily tell WAFF the jury rejected her plea of not guilty by reason of mental illness.
Owen’s sentencing hearing is set for January 5th.
