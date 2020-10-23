UA System: COVID-19 numbers increase at UA, UAH

By WBRC Staff | October 2, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 5:10 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama System reported the schools' COVID-19 numbers, as two of their three schools saw student cases increase, and one school saw numbers decrease since last week.

UA - 68 positive tests

UAB - 63 positive tests

UAH - 11 positive tests

UA System officials are closely monitoring health and safety practices at UA, UAB and UAH.

Key data points of the Oct. 16-22 COVID-19 testing program in the UA System:

  • UA reported 68 student positive results from all sources, including self-reports.
  • UA administered 1,124 tests this week, which is the highest level of testing since before Labor Day weekend.
  • UAB’s student numbers are down slightly week-over-week (63 vs 64 for the prior period), indicative of flattening after mandatory guidelines were emphasized last week.
  • UAH reported 11 student cases with 0 positives among faculty/staff and 0 positives among those who were sentinel-tested.
  • On-campus isolation housing occupancy remains very low Systemwide, with fewer than 5% of isolation beds on the three campuses in use.
  • Sentinel testing results Systemwide are less than 1% for the week.

The breakdown of total student cases by university from 8/18 to 10/22:

UA - 2,680

UAB - 432

UAH - 89

The UA System will continue to update the dashboard weekly. For more information, visit this link.

