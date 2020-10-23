UA System: COVID-19 numbers increase at UA, UAH

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama System reported the schools' COVID-19 numbers, as two of their three schools saw student cases increase, and one school saw numbers decrease since last week.
UA - 68 positive tests
UAB - 63 positive tests
UAH - 11 positive tests
UA System officials are closely monitoring health and safety practices at UA, UAB and UAH.
Key data points of the Oct. 16-22 COVID-19 testing program in the UA System:
- UA reported 68 student positive results from all sources, including self-reports.
- UA administered 1,124 tests this week, which is the highest level of testing since before Labor Day weekend.
- UAB’s student numbers are down slightly week-over-week (63 vs 64 for the prior period), indicative of flattening after mandatory guidelines were emphasized last week.
- UAH reported 11 student cases with 0 positives among faculty/staff and 0 positives among those who were sentinel-tested.
- On-campus isolation housing occupancy remains very low Systemwide, with fewer than 5% of isolation beds on the three campuses in use.
- Sentinel testing results Systemwide are less than 1% for the week.
The breakdown of total student cases by university from 8/18 to 10/22:
UA - 2,680
UAB - 432
UAH - 89
The UA System will continue to update the dashboard weekly. For more information, visit this link.
