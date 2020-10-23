In the 60s to start off your Friday

Happy Friday!
Very warm start to your morning with temperatures already in the lower to middle 60s. Clear skies for most of us, and a little muggy out there.
For the morning we look to stay dry with humidity continuing to climb. As late afternoon approaches, rain begins to move in over the Valley. Widespread scattered rain is expected for the majority of your afternoon and early evening tonight with a few thunderstorms thrown in there.
Highs for today are looking to reach the upper 70s, lower 80s as the rain passes through. Going into the overnight hours, temperatures remain muggy and in the 60s.
Saturday will start off dry, for the most part, and off and on showers will linger throughout the day. Highs take a bit of a hit and are in the middle 60s.
Sunday we dry up and warm up a bit with highs returning to the upper 70s.
Just in time for the work week, it looks like the 80s may return briefly.
Your extended forecast is looking cooler with temperatures getting closer to average and rain returning by late next week!
