Mystery seeds in the mail are back

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Mysterious seeds from overseas are showing back up on north Alabama door steps. Truman Campbell in Arab called us to let us know he recently got a random envelope in the mail without a return address and labeled from Singapore.
After shaking the mail around, he realized there were seeds inside. While interviewing him, our crews took a peek and found four little packets with these mystery seeds labeled rare purple pampas grass.
Campbell said when he got these seeds out of the mailbox one Friday, he didn’t know what to do.
“I heard of the stuff of foreign powders coming through the mail, poisons, or something like that," Campbell said. "I didn’t panic. I went inside and put it in a plastic bag. I sanitized my hands.”
Madison County Extension Office leaders said if you get these seeds or anything similar, do not plant them, sniff them, or throw them in the garbage.
Instead, take the seeds to their collection box at their office to be properly disposed.
If you live outside Madison County they say to contact your local extension office.
