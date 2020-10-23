Mostly cloudy and muggy for your Friday afternoon

Sunshine breaking through periodically for your afternoon hours with a pleasant breeze.
Highs for today are looking to reach the upper 70s, lower 80s as rain passes through. Going into the overnight hours, temperatures will remain muggy and in the 60s.
Saturday will start off dry, for the most part, with off and on showers lingering throughout the day. Highs take a bit of a hit and climb into the middle 60s.
Sunday we dry up and warm up a bit with highs returning to the upper 70s.
Just in time for the work week, it looks like the 80s may return briefly.
Your extended forecast is looking cooler with temperatures getting closer to average and rain returning by late next week!
