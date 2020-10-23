The Madison County Confederate monument is coming down

The Madison County Confederate monument is coming down
Confederate statue outside the Madison County Courthouse (Source: WAFF)
By Anna Mahan | October 23, 2020 at 12:45 AM CDT - Updated October 23 at 1:17 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Confederate monument in front of the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Huntsville is officially being removed.

Law enforcement began blocking off the area surrounding the statue around 11 p.m. Thursday. Crews are working throughout the night in order to transport the statue.

After protests, proposals, city council meetings and more, the monument has been the topic of discussion for months.

[ READ MORE: Madison County confederate monument debate heats up ]

WAFF is on the scene and working to get more information about the decision and relocation of the statue.

Stick with WAFF for updates on this story both online and on-air.

[ READ MORE: Madison County Confederate Monument cleaned overnight by concerned citizen ]

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.