The Madison County Confederate monument is coming down

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Confederate monument in front of the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Huntsville is officially being removed.
Law enforcement began blocking off the area surrounding the statue around 11 p.m. Thursday. Crews are working throughout the night in order to transport the statue.
After protests, proposals, city council meetings and more, the monument has been the topic of discussion for months.
WAFF is on the scene and working to get more information about the decision and relocation of the statue.
