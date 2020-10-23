Huntsville City Council approves new amphitheater plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council approved plans to proceed with the construction of a new 8,000 seat amphitheater on Thursday.
Following a 3-1 council vote, the City’s Public Building Authority is authorized to move the project into the construction phase. The amphitheater was designed to include amenities to support top talent and to showcase community events. The venue will be located in a new city park making it accessible to the public year round.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle noted how important this project is to the city of Huntsville.
“This facility will help us grow our music and culture economy,” said Battle.
“It will allow us to become a community of curators, where we can develop our own creative content, unique to Huntsville, that we can share globally. In addition to arts festivals, markets, and world-famous musicians, we’ll be able to incubate our own talent, showing that our next great entrepreneurs don’t all have to be in space and missile defense.”
Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith believes the project will shine a bigger spotlight on Huntsville’s culture and talent.
“I have full confidence in the Huntsville Venue Group and their commitment to ensure the Huntsville community and spirit is integrated into the DNA of the facility," said Keith.
"From community programming to opportunities for local artists, this is a space that will be created for all of Huntsville. Moving forward with construction is a clear signal of Huntsville’s strong economy as we ensure we’re laying the groundwork for workforce recruitment, quality of life and job opportunity for our citizens for years to come.”
The amphitheater is expected to open in early 2022.
