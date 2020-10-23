Hotels no longer planned next to a preschool

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A preschool owner outraged over the idea of two new hotels popping up right next door leaves the developers reconsidering. As of Thursday night, the developers tell our crews they are no longer pursuing the property close to the daycare.
Cyndie Allen with Premiere Preschool said safety is the most important thing, and at her preschool they don’t hold back with code door access leading to a fingerprint entry.
Allen said the idea of putting two hotels near her business could jeopardize that safety.
“The part that really concerned me is the proximity of a hotel to a location where children are," Allen said. "The children are here all day and playing outside. I am concerned about the increase in traffic to a parking lot.”
Earlier this week, developers went before the Huntsville Zoning Board to seek approval to add two hotels right beside her school. Something Allen describes as a nightmare.
As of Thursday evening, the CEO of the PHMI Group tells our crews they’re no longer considering that location.
The reason behind reconsidering is in fact the location of the preschool.
“I would be fine to have an office building there, something that was like all the other businesses in Research Park," Allen said. "A hotel does not need to be near a childcare setting. That is the absolute worst thing they could do.”
Allen’s attorney Greg Revera said the hotel simply doesn’t belong on that property without allowing a variance.
“It actually encompasses two areas. One is research park and the other is residential. The zoning does not allow for a hotel on the property.”
Now this is something Allen is glad she doesn’t have to worry about. The developers do tell our crews they are considering other sites.
