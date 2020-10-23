Groups tried, failed to halt relocation of Madison County Confederate Monument through court action

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County Judge refused to grant a request for a temporary restraining order that would have prevented city workers from relocating Madison County’s Confederate Statue.
The request for the temporary restraining order was filed late Thursday night, just hours before the monument relocation began. The request was denied quickly after.
Heritage Protection of North Alabama and United Daughters of the Confederacy’s Compton Chapter filed the request.
The groups asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would have directed the Madison County Commission and any other government or private entity to refrain from moving the monument.
The request alleges that the two groups, and the citizens of Madison County would have suffered irreparable harm if the statue had been damaged during relocation. It also alleges that officials involved in the monument’s relocation would be breaking the law.
A Madison County Circuit Judge denied the request shortly after it was filed.
The monument was safely moved to Maple Hill Cemetery where it now sits among graves of confederate veterans. It had stood outside the Madison County Courthouse for decades.
