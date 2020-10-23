A group in Albertville shines a light on Domestic Violence Awareness

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Thursday, one local organization in Albertville is remembering those who have been impacted.
For the past 18 years, Domestic Violence Crisis Services has served Marshall, Dekalb and Cherokee counties.
They provide inhouse shelter at Kelly’s Rainbow, outside resources, court advocacy and counseling to victims of domestic violence.
Staff honored victims and survivors during a candlelight vigil and held a balloon release.
Executive Director Carla Wood said it is her goal to help as many people as she can.
“We’ll get you the help that you need. It may not be a protection order, you may need a warrant, you may need guidance on how to leave or how to get assistance with deposits and rent. Just call us, that’s why we’re here to help," said Wood.
Currently, there are 18 women and children victims in shelter at Kelly’s Rainbow. If you need assistance you may contact the 24/7 crisis line at 256-891-0019.
