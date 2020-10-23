Former Limestone County employee charged with sexual misconduct

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Limestone County Corrections Program Case Manager is now facing multiple charges of sexual misconduct.
James Michael Hardaway is charged with three counts of custodial sexual misconduct and three counts of prohibited acts, custodial sexual misconduct.
The Limestone County website describes the Limestone County Community Corrections Program as a way to “place nonviolent, low-level offenders in the Community Corrections Program diverting them from the penitentiary.” Public documents show Hardaway worked as a Case Manager with the program.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reports the case is being handled by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
