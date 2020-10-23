Eula Battle laid to rest in Huntsville Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eula Battle is being laid to rest in Huntsville on Friday.
Eula, wife of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, passed away Tuesday at the age of 65.
At 11 a.m. on Friday, the family will hold a private funeral at Trinity United Methodist Church. A livestream of the service may be viewed here.
Following the family funeral, there will be a very brief burial ceremony for Mrs. Battle at 12:30 p.m. in Maple Hill Cemetery for family and friends.
