DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office closing front offices for two weeks

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will close its lobby and front offices for two weeks. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden stated Friday the closure is due to positive COVID-19 cases among employees of the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Welden did not specify how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Public Health currently lists DeKalb County as a ‘high risk' county for COVID-19.
Sheriff Welden anticipates reopening the office on Monday, November 9th.
“Decisions like this are not easily made," Sheriff Welden stated in a press release sent to media on Friday. “After praying hard and consulting with others at the office who I know have done the same, I know this is the appropriate action to take to protect our staff and to protect the public from risk."
Pistol permits will still be available online on the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office website.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch can also be reached at (256) 845-3801.
