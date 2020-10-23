Buc-ee’s travel center planned for Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been two years since the mega gas station ventured out of its home state of Texas to open its first location in Alabama.
Now, a city in north Alabama could be joining the Buc-ee’s family.
According to our news partners at The News Courier, the Limestone County Commission and Athens City Council announced a special joint public meeting to be held on October 30, to discuss an economic development project — specifically, a proposal “to develop a Buc-ee’s Athens travel center," according to a public notice they received.
The notice said the center will be located on the southeastern corner of the Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road and Interstate 65 intersection on property represented near Tony McCormack and Mitzi McCormack with Progressive Realty Inc.
The public notice submitted by the City of Athens also stated that Buc-ee’s Athens is anticipated to bring around 170 new jobs, and serve as a $35 million investment into the Athens-Limestone area.
“This is a game-changer for us,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
Local officials are expected to discuss proposed project agreements with the city and county regarding Buc-ee’s Athens at the meeting next week.
For the city’s part, Buc-ee’s would pay $3.5 million to help cover the costs of design, development and construction of sewer and infrastructure, including an extension of Lindsay Lane across Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to the travel center. Buc-ee’s would also agree to contribute $35,000 per year to the city for community groups, activities and programs for 20 years, starting from the opening date.
