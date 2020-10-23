Athens High School announces new interim principal

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens High School has a new interim principal.
Mr. Willie Moore will assume administrative duties as the Interim Executive Principal of Athens High School effective Friday, October 23.
There is currently a search for a new principal. The process is expected to take several weeks. School administrators plan to have the position filled by the holiday season.
Dr. Rick Carter has accepted a new position within the school system as the Executive Director of Planning for Athens City Schools.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.