Athens High School announces new interim principal

October 23, 2020

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens High School has a new interim principal.

Mr. Willie Moore will assume administrative duties as the Interim Executive Principal of Athens High School effective Friday, October 23.

There is currently a search for a new principal. The process is expected to take several weeks. School administrators plan to have the position filled by the holiday season.

Dr. Rick Carter has accepted a new position within the school system as the Executive Director of Planning for Athens City Schools.

