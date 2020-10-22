Veterans Day Spirit of Freedom celebration canceled

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Shoals was hit with a disappointing cancelation today.
The continuing threat of COVID-19 has forced a special tradition to be canceled, the Spirit of Freedom celebration
It was postponed from its original date, the Fourth of July, to Veterans day in hopes that the virus would be settled.
“After talking with the department of public health there were concerns about being able to self distance there and we realized that it would be very difficult to self distance in a situation like that we ultimately decided this is the right thing to do just to cancel it,” said Mayor Steve Holt.
It’s a long-standing tradition here in the shoals, almost 40 years, always held on a patriotic holiday.
Rob Carnegie with Florence-Lauderdale Tourism says this is the latest event COVID-19 has forced to be canceled.
“Even though we don’t have a way of truly measuring the economic impact of that particular event we know that this is going to impact tourism,” said Carnegie.
Putting another burden on the area’s economy.
“Really all across the board even from the standpoint that if not a lot of people are staying in hotels people are still eating and they’re shopping which is big so any event like that that is missed or canceled is going to impact the bottom line at the end of the year,” said Carnegie.
Mayor Holt said that although the spirit of freedom celebration is canceled, the other Veteran’s Day events will still happen.
