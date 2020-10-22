UPDATE: Morgan County Corrections officer arrested for assaulting inmate

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County Corrections Officer turned himself in after an incident at the Morgan County Jail sent inmates to the hospital.
On Tuesday, October 13, the Sheriff’s Office was informed of a incident in the Morgan County Jail involving the potential misconduct of a Corrections Officer.
The incident involved the placing of an irritant on an inmates cigarettes causing respiratory issues. Corrections staff, uninvolved in the incident, immediately made a medical call and began trying to help those affected.
As a precaution, the inmates were transported to the hospital, treated and released back to the jail. The Correction Officer involved was terminated while an investigation was initiated and assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division(CID).
On October 22, Sheriff’s Office Investigators obtained arrest warrants on Jaylend Edward Handley, 26 of Hartselle. He is charged with four counts of Assault 3rd Degree.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Handley surrendered himself to the Morgan County Jail where he was arrested and booked with a $1,200 bond.
“We will not condone any misconduct by any members of our organization. Our Corrections staff is charged with the care, custody and control of our inmates. We can not accept anything less," said Sheriff Ron Puckett.
