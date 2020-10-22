UAB to open chronic COVID-19 clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB plans to open a new clinic in November that will be designed to help COVID-19 patients who recover, but still have lingering health programs long after the infectious disease hit.
The Whitaker Clinic will have doctors who will help these patients with issues ranging from the heart to respiratory to neurology.
A central organizer at this new clinic will send patients to the right doctor. It turns out even after first getting the coronavirus and recovering, there are still health problems for some.
COVID patients who require hospitalization need serious care. While some patients make a complete recovery, doctors have discovered long term, chronic health conditions arise after they leave the hospital.
“We are seeing people with cardiac issues. We see people with neurology issues, chronic headaches. We see people with vocal problems,” Dr. Turner Overton, UAB Infectious Diseases said.
The Chronic Long COVID Clinic will also see those with PTSD, anxiety and depression. The clinic will be a one-stop shop to get the patients the right care for their problem.
“She will be able to send them to the right clinic. If their prominent symptoms are pulmonary to go to the pulmonary folks. If cardiac to cardiology,” Overton said.
Dr. Overton said even those who aren’t hospitalized can develop these long term COVID symptoms. The clinic helps treat the particular health problem, but it also looks for answers to why health problems developed after getting the disease.
“We don’t know why this is. Clearly these people are chronically infected with COVID. It’s some manifestation and we need to develop therapies for that,” Overton said.
The Clinic hopes to open by November 16. There will be a phone number and information available for patients to contact the clinic once it opens. Meanwhile, Dr. Overton says if you are not feeling well now, go to your primary healthcare doctor to get help.
