Street in Aliceville renamed for fallen Tuscaloosa police officer

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Dornell Cousette was born and raised in Aliceville before moving to nearby Tuscaloosa and becoming a police officer. The city he called home found a way to honor his memory for years to come.
The memory of Dornell Cousette is no longer just in the minds of friends and family who knew and loved him. It’s now on the street that bears his name.
“They are all excited. This pandemic, things have been going on. They say we needed this. The time is now," Aliceville City Council Thomas Wilkins explained.
City leaders decided this was the right time to officially rename Fifth Avenue Southwest to Investigator Dornell Cousette Street.
Dozens gathered for an afternoon ceremony to rename the street in Cousette’s honor. It leads to the neighborhood where he grew up and some of his relatives still live.
“We’re very appreciative of his family. And we wanted to some recognition to his family and him,” Aliceville Mayor-elect Terrence Windham said.
Family, friends and some of his fellow officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department attended the ceremony.
“On September 16, 2019, Dornell Cousette was killed in the line of duty while protecting the city of Tuscaloosa. As time and distance grows from officer Cousette’s passing, we must endeavor and preserve and promote his legacy,” Sebo Sanders, Deputy Chief of the Tuscaloosa Police Department told the crowd.
Cousette’s aunt said this gesture of kindness proves his life made a difference in all the communities Dornell Cousette touched.
“Dornell was about giving. He was more about protecting and serving,” Ruthy Cousette added.
