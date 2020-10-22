Over 30 units at Serenity Apartments deemed unlivable; city shuts off power to one building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of families were forced out of their apartments after they were condemned.
It happened on Thursday when the city of Huntsville deemed the building too dangerous and unlivable.
A resident told us black mold was the main problem in his home. However, we’re told ultimately an electrical concern forced the city to condemn the property.
Maggots, roaches, and black mold, these are some of the issues people living at Serenity Apartments tell us they’re dealing with.
However, water in the electrical lines caused Huntsville Utilities to pull the plug on the power for building 2022.
A representative with the fire marshall’s office tells us everyone in that building had to leave Thursday.
“The only things we were allowed to bring I think is 25 pounds for me, 25 pounds for her and I think a 15 pound bag for the boys," Tori Jones said.
Tori Jones tells us this has been an on-going problem since he moved in a year and a half ago in the middle of winter.
The fire marshall’s office made a shocking discovery Thursday.
“The heat was never installed. He was able to trace it from the braker all the way to the thermostat and he was able to see that it was never installed," Jones said.
But when Jones approached the apartment office with his concerns...
“They had locked themselves in until HPD came,” Jones said.
Drea Martin also lives at Serenity Apartments, but in a different building and has been dealing with mold.
When she put in a work order, it wasn’t what she was expecting.
“He brought a can of white spray paint and spray painted over it. And left it like that” . At this point give me a letter that says I don’t owe you anything so I can move somewhere else," Martin said.
Martin says it’s only a matter of time until her unit is condemned too.
“I have her. She’s in school. Like I said we moved down here from Washington, I don’t know anybody. Five minutes, hey pack a bag go, where am I supposed to go?," Martin said.
The complex’s owner lives in Florida.
Jones tells us the apartment complex put some of his neighbors up in hotels Thursday night.
