November 3 ballot will include proposed amendments to Alabama’s constitution

Ala. (WAFF) - The clock is winding down until November 3! Coming up on Election Day, not only will you cast your vote for president, but you’ll also be asked to vote on six proposed amendments to Alabama’s state constitution.
For recaps of Amendments 1 and 2, click here.
For recaps of Amendments 3 and 4, click here.
Here’s what you need to know about Amendments 5 and 6:
These final two amendments would enhance stand your ground laws at churches in both Franklin County and Lauderdale County.
“On stand your ground, if you’re sitting in a church, and there’s a shooter that enters the church from across the way on the other side of the building, arguably, yes, you can stand your ground in your corner of the church and defend, but you’ve not got the legal defense to go after or try to take down the shooter and be offensive as opposed to strictly defensive,” says State Senator Arthur Orr.
As a result, local leaders are wanting to provide a clear legal defense for this more “offensive” action in churches.
So, why do these amendments only apply to Franklin County and Lauderdale County? That’s because current stand your ground law is debatable, and some don’t necessarily see a need to legalize this more “offensive” as opposed to “defensive” action. Other leaders, however, want to leave no room for debate.
“There’s a dispute in the law where there are legal experts who say our current stand your ground law would provide a defense for such actions, but the proponents of the legislation over in the Shoals… they don’t want to take any chances,” says Senator Orr.
“They feel like this is something important to go ahead and try to get on the books in their particular counties.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.