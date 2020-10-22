Marshall County School Districts monitor COVID-19 cases

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County is currently considered at high risk according to the state’s COVID-19 risk indicator. On Thursday, Marshall County Superintendent issued a joint-statement on how school leaders plan to proceed.
Right now, just over 200 students are enrolled in virtual classes at Arab City Schools.
Superintendent Johnny Berry said positive case numbers are low across the school system, but administrators are prepared to make changes if cases rise.
“Right now, we have one positive case and we have right at 50 who are in quarantine when I last looked this morning. I think tomorrow we have 40 something that come off of our quarantine list, so we will be down to one positive and 10 in quarantine," said Berry.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley released a joint-statement along with the four other school districts within Marshall County stating each school system plans to continue with in-person learning until further notice.
Berry said the goal is to be as transparent as possible with parents and to keep students safe.
“We just wanted to make sure that our parents in Marshall County know that if one school district reacted in on one way, it doesn’t mean it will be the same in every school district.”
As of now, school officials said they will continue to practice preventive behaviors with the daily symptom checks, cleaning, sanitizing, and personal protection measures.
